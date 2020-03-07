Scallops served 5 tantalizing ways in Las Vegas

Whether pan-seared, atop pasta, carmelized or gussied up, these scallops are anything but ordinary.

(Hell's Kitchen Caesars Palace)

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

While Gordon Ramsay offers pan-seared scallops with celery root puree, braised bacon lardons and pickled Granny Smith apples at his flagship restaurant, he hasn’t forgotten his vegetarian fans. A tofu version also is offered, without the bacon of course, $25 and $19.

Caesars Palace, 702-731-7373, gordonramsayrestaurants.com

Ferraro’s

Mimmo Ferraro is such a fan of scallops that he’s made them a centerpiece of his namesake pasta at his family’s restaurant. Pappardelle Mimmo tops the long, wide pasta with scallops, lobster, asparagus, butter, sage and truffles, $43.

4480 Paradise Road, 702-364-5300, ferraroslasvegas.com

Honey Salt

Caramelized sea scallops have long been a mainstay of restaurateur Elizabeth Blau’s Summerlin restaurant. They’re prepared with vanilla bean and truffle sauce and accompanied by cauliflower, $33.

1031 S. Rampart Blvd., 702-445-6100, honeysalt.com

North Italia

This national chain has found a local following through its approachable pizzas, pasta and other Italian dishes. Their scallops come atop a bed of Parmesan risotto, with roasted butternut squash, Brussels sprouts leaves, crispy shallots and pancetta, $29.

1069 N. Rampart Blvd., 702-507-0927, northitalia.com

The Mayfair Supper Club

Bellagio’s throwback dining and entertainment venue has so much class, even its scallops dress formally. The “tuxedo scallops” appetizer fancies up the little guys with black truffles, butter and lemon and presents them on the half shell, $27.

Bellagio, 702-693-8876, themayfairlv.com