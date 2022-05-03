73°F
Shake Shack debuts menu items made with whiskey, plus 2 new shakes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2022 - 11:25 am
 
On May 3, 2022, folks can use the Shake Shack app to order the new burger and chicken sandwich ...
On May 3, 2022, folks can use the Shake Shack app to order the new burger and chicken sandwich swiped with jam made using Maker's Mark whiskey. In-store sales begin May 6. (Credit Shake Shack)
On May 3, 2022, folks can use the Shake Shack app to order the new chocolate churro and Oreo fu ...
On May 3, 2022, folks can use the Shake Shack app to order the new chocolate churro and Oreo funnel cake milkshakes. In-store sales begin May 6. (Credit Shake Shack)

Think of it as a Shake Shack shot.

Today Shake Shack introduces nationwide its Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken. Both are swiped with bacon jam made using Maker’s Mark whiskey. The sweet-savory condiment mingles bacon smoked over applewood for six hours with vanilla, oak and caramel notes of Maker’s Mark.

The jam provides the finishing flourish for a burger built from Angus beef, white cheddar, crisp shallots, house sauce and a toasted potato bun, and for a sandwich layering a chicken breast, white cheddar, pickles and toasted bun.

Famed restaurateur Danny Meyer opened the first Shake Shack in 2004, and the partnership with esteemed Maker’s Mark (and the resulting bacon jam) celebrates Meyer’s fine-dining roots, Shake Shack officials said.

What else is shaking today at the Shack? Two new milkshakes also debut across the country.

The Chocolate Churro Shake features churro frozen custard topped with whipped cream, cinnamon waffle cone crumbles and spiced dark chocolate sauce. The Oreo Funnel Cake Shake unites rhyming, Oreo cookies, funnel cake crunch, and vanilla frozen custard topped with chocolate whipped cream.

Starting today, people can order the new items on the Shake Shack app for pickup. In-store sales of the items begin May 6, including the four Las Vegas restaurants at The District at Green Valley Ranch, in downtown Summerlin, at North Premium Outlets, and on the Strip at New York-New York.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

