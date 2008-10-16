Stratta at Wynn Las Vegas aims to provide stellar Italian food

Chef Alessandro Stratta, known for his innovative cuisine, is reaching out to the comfort crowd with Stratta, his Italian restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The menu features familiar southern Italian fare. You may have had lasagna Bolognese, linguine and clam sauce, or wood-fired pizzas before, but Stratta strives to make his the best you’ve ever tasted.

Everything is made fresh from scratch daily, including the pasta.

Stratta is a business casual restaurant that tends to attract hotel guests and showgoers, so the dinner rush hits twice, early and late evening. Hours are from 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily. Reservations are accepted but not required. In fact, most diners are walk-ins. The restaurant seats 180, including 40 in the bar.

Wood-fired pizzas: Margerita (fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil), $13; salumi (artisan salami, Bel Paese cheese and oregano), $17; Bosco (roasted mushroom puree, white truffle oil and Bel Paese cheese), $17

Appetizers: Fried artichoke hearts, $14; wood-fired clams casino, $18; beef carpaccio, $17

Soups and salads: Tri-color salad, $10; Caesar salad, $12; pasta fagioli soup, $10

Entrees: Roasted pork chop with sage and garlic, $34; baked lasagna, $24; osso buco, $46

Specialties: Halibut with chickpeas and fennel, $38; braised beef short ribs, $35

Desserts: Tiramisu, $10; citrus budino (chilled citrus souffle cake with summer berries and sorbet), $10; bombolino (warm amaretti and ricotta beignets filled with Nutella), $10

Information: 770-3463.