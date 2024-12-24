These restaurants are open on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day

Here’s a list of some of the most popular restaurant chains that will be open on Christmas Day 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025.

The highly awaited weeks of Christmas Day 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025 are finally here.

For those hosting this year’s festivities, panic might start to set in due to all the food preparation and the large number of guests that must be attended to.

However, for those who aren’t fans of cooking and would rather celebrate at a restaurant, the panic might be a bit different because restaurants open on Christmas and New Year’s Day are far and few between.

Understandably, some restaurant owners want to give their employees a day or two off to enjoy the holidays surrounded by their loved ones. Still, it’s just as important for other businesses to provide customers with pristine service even during the festive season.

Either way, there’s nothing to worry about because here’s a list of some of the most popular restaurant chains that will be open on Christmas Day 2024 and New Year’s Day 2025 so you can have a feast just as good as the one cooked at home but without all the hassle.

Enjoy breakfast for dinner at IHOP

If you’re craving breakfast for dinner, a diner is always a great and reliable go-to spot since they are guaranteed to have breakfast, no matter the time of day.

IHOP is known for being one of the only 24/7 breakfast-focused restaurant chains left in the U.S. post-pandemic, so it’s no surprise that this almost seven-decade-old restaurant is open on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Although IHOP promotes itself as being open 24 hours a day, some locations close at midnight and open at 6 a.m., so make sure to check IHOP’s official website for specific location hours.

Indulge in American comfort food at Applebee’s

If you’re looking for casual dining but want to indulge in comfort dishes and bar food, Applebee’s is the perfect combination of the two. Its extensive menu of American favorites has something for everyone.

In the spirit of the holidays, the restaurant chain has also created a meal deal to cater to its value-seeking customers and festive-themed drinks to pair with its comfort dishes.

Applebee’s will be open on Christmas and New Year’s Day to celebrate the holiday season with its loyal customers. However, the hours have been modified at some locations, so remember to check Applebee’s official website to verify the exact operation times.

Have a seafood extravaganza at Red Lobster

If you’re a seafood lover and looking for a restaurant to celebrate the holidays, look no further because Red Lobster has an extensive menu featuring multiple seafood dishes and even various non-seafood options that are equally delicious.

Red Lobster offers a selection of family-style signature feasts that include seafood favorites like lobster, crab legs, and shrimp, which can be grilled or fried to a golden crisp. There are also various surf and turf options for those who like to pair their seafood with a juicy steak.

This beloved restaurant chain will be open on Christmas and New Year’s Day, and guests are welcome to feast during its modified hours, which can be found on its official website.

Feast at Fogo de Chão for an international culinary experience

Suppose you’re tired of eating the same boring holiday staple dishes and looking to indulge in a more international culinary experience. In that case, Fogo de Chão is the perfect place for meat lovers.

The thought of eating unlimited meat cuts, an endless salad bar, warm bread, and drinking fun beverages could make anyone’s mouth water, which is why Fogo de Chão couldn’t allow its customers to be deprived of this culinary experience during the holidays.

All Fogo de Chão locations will be open on Christmas and New Year’s Day, with modified hours that vary by location, which can be confirmed by checking the official website.