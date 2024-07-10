88°F
Vegas restaurant named among Yelp’s top 25 Indian spots in US

Chicken biryani from Rutba Indian Kitchen, ranked among the top 25 Indian restaurants in the U. ...
Chicken biryani from Rutba Indian Kitchen, ranked among the top 25 Indian restaurants in the U.S. for 2024 by Yelp. (Raveena S. via Yelp)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2024 - 7:15 am
 

Rutba Indian Kitchen opened about seven months ago. Now, it’s the No. 7 Indian restaurant in the country, according to Yelp’s list of Top 25 Indian Spots in the U.S. for 2024. The rankings celebrate places that offer Indian standards, regional specialties and twists on both.

Rutba Indian Kitchen is at 5115 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 223A, in Chinatown.

Among the dishes for which Rutba received kudos are its shahi paneer, or paneer cheese in a curry of cream, tomatoes and spices; its biryani mixing lightly spiced chicken and long-grain rice; its vegan preparations; and its Jain dishes cooked without root vegetables, according to the strictures of the Jain religion practiced in India.

Yelp created the list by identifying Indian restaurants, then ranking those places according to several factors, including geographic location, the total volume of reviews for a restaurant and the range of ratings contained in those reviews.

Bawarchi Indian Cuisine of Sparks rounded out the rankings at No. 25. Visit here for the full list.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.

