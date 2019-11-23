Warm up with these hearty vegan and seafood chowders in Las Vegas

It’s the time of year when substantial soups have the most appeal, so right now Las Vegas restaurants are featuring vegan and seafood chowders.

Cafe Americano

Littleneck clams are stewed with a trio of potatoes in a New England-style bacon-herb broth and served in a sourdough bowl, $22.

Caesars Palace, 702-650-5921, cafeamericanovegas.com

Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood

Anthony’s simmers quahog clams with potatoes, sweet onion and cream, and serves it with Parmesan crostini, $11.

M Resort, 702-797-1000, themresort.com

Lakeside

From the vegan menu at Lakeside, Smoked Wild Mushroom Chowder is made with cashew cream, smoked wild mushrooms, potatoes and Old Bay-spiced oyster crackers, $15.

Wynn Las Vegas, 702-770-3310, wynnlasvegas.com

DW Bistro

DW’s Southwestern corn chowder is garnished with jalapeno bacon, lime crema, smoked paprika and micro-cilantro, $8.

The Gramercy, 9275 W. Russell Road, 702-527-5200, dwbistro.com

The Oyster Bar

The Oyster Bar’s New England-style clam chowder is a creamy concoction of peppers, onions and potatoes flavored with herbs, $5.99 for a cup, $8.99 for a bowl.

Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, 702-658-4900, santafestation.sclv.com