Here’s where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in Las Vegas

Hotdogger Ann Kerr takes a photo of Ben Mione, from left, his girlfriend Elizabeth Villagrana, ...
Hotdogger Ann Kerr takes a photo of Ben Mione, from left, his girlfriend Elizabeth Villagrana, center, and her sister Lucy Rodriguez, right, in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 11:40 am
 

If you have ever wanted to take your photo with the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, you will have your chance to do just that this week in Las Vegas.

According to Oscar Mayer, the famous hot dog on wheels will be making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

The company said the vehicle will make the following stops:

  • Thursday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360Promenade Place
  • Friday, Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Smith’s, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Road
  • Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Goett Family Park, 10950 Southern Highlands Parkway

For more information, visit oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

