Here’s where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in Las Vegas

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is set to make three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

Hotdogger Ann Kerr takes a photo of Ben Mione, from left, his girlfriend Elizabeth Villagrana, center, and her sister Lucy Rodriguez, right, in front of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

If you have ever wanted to take your photo with the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, you will have your chance to do just that this week in Las Vegas.

According to Oscar Mayer, the famous hot dog on wheels will be making three stops in the Las Vegas Valley this week.

The company said the vehicle will make the following stops:

Thursday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360Promenade Place

Friday, Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Smith’s, 9710 W. Skye Canyon Road

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Goett Family Park, 10950 Southern Highlands Parkway

For more information, visit oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.