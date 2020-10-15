Ice skating rink, holiday movies return to Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The holidays will feel different this year, but The Cosmo is keeping one tradition alive. A 4,200-square-foot skating rink made will take over the hotel’s Boulevard Pool.

People enjoy some skating on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People enjoy some skating on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

The holidays will feel different this year, but The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is keeping one tradition alive.

A 4,200-square-foot skating rink made with real ice will take over the hotel’s Boulevard Pool for a ninth year.

Social distancing, reduced capacity and face masks (except when eating or drinking while seated) will be in place when the rink opens Nov. 18.

Fire pits, s’mores kits and a curated cocktail menu are available to guests, whether they skate or not.

Date Skate nights on Mondays and Tuesdays will offer holiday movies on the resort’s 65-foot digital marquee.

The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan will be open to the public daily Nov. 18 -Jan. 3. Admission is free. All-day skating access for non-hotel guests is $30. Mondays through Thursdays, all-day skating access for Nevada residents and military is $20.

For more information, see cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink.

The Date Skate movie schedule:

Nov. 23: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Nov. 24: “The Holiday”

Nov. 30: “Christmas With The Kranks”

Dec. 1: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Dec. 7: “A Christmas Story”

Dec. 8: “The Santa Clause”

Dec. 14: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Dec. 15: “Elf”

Dec. 21: “Frozen”

Dec. 22: “The Polar Express”

Dec. 28: “The Muppet Christmas Carol”

Dec. 29: “Jack Frost”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.