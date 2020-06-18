Las Vegas’ HyperX Esports Arena set to reopen

Teammates Shilpa Joshy, 24, left, and Cory Cranford, 25, right, of BuffOvrFlows, from the University of Colorado Boulder, discuss what to do next during the Wicked6 hackathon games at HyperX Esports Arena at Luxor on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Are you ready to get your game on?

Allied Esports announced the HyperX Esports Arena at Luxor will reopen June 25.

The arena will have a modified schedule for tournaments and daily play.

The front lobby will be open to the public from 4 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The main arena will be open for tournaments only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The arena will have masks, hand sanitizers and gloves available. Among other changes that will be implemented: Gaming stations will be disinfected before and after every use, and common spaces will be disinfected hourly. Personal sanitation areas for guests will be available. Allied Esports says the changes comply with MGM Resorts International’s safety plan.

Online tournaments, which the arena began offering in March, will continue as planned in June and will offer a new format in July.

