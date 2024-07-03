101°F
Mandalay Bay, Delano Las Vegas to illuminate new LED lights for July 4th

New LED lighting is seen on the exterior of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Delano Las Vegas. (Courtesy YESCO)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 10:08 am
 

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and Delano Las Vegas will celebrate the Fourth of July by illuminating the new LED lights on the exteriors of the resorts.

According to a news release, in celebration of Independence Day on Thursday, the two properties announced that they will illuminate their new RGB LED strips in red, white and blue.

The new lighting, which was recently retrofitted from neon by YESCO, is located on the exterior of the hotel towers.

The release notes that the new system, which spans approximately 32,116 linear feet (6.08 miles), can display more than 16 million different hues of color from the LED strips.

The red, white and blue display will be illuminated from sunset to sunrise on July 4, YESCO said.

