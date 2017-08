Star Trek fans beamed over to the Rio Convention Center on Thursday for the second day of the Official Star Trek Convention.

Alex Kyle, left, and Eric Cajuat, dressed as Ferengi, during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Star Trek fans look at posters during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Gandalf the dog entertains visitors during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Eric Hall spends time with his children Allan, 10, right, Pheonix, 4, Celo, 11, and Spencer, 7, during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Cleo Hall, 11, at the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Mike Brickley of Virginia Beach, Va., browses merchandise during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

July Elder watches over Star Trek photos as fans browse during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Star Trek fans browse patches and merchandise during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Casey Baldwin, left, and David Coblentz, center, check out James Holmes' costume, which was used in a Star Trek movie, during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

David Orton dressed as a Klingon at the Klingons of Las Vegas booth during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Juliane Dowell, left, and Alison Mingle, right, take a photo with a man who declined to give his name during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Stefany Torres dressed as Sayana from an episode of the original Star Trek television series during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Stefany Torres dressed as Sayana from an episode of the original Star Trek television series during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Alex Petrucci, left, and Candace Weigand dressed as Andorians have their photo taken during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Alex Petrucci dressed as an Andorian during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Alex Petrucci dressed as an Andorian during the Official Star Trek Convention at the Rio Convention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

An estimated 15,000 “Trekkies” will visit the convention during its five-day run and will have the opportunity to visit with 105 Star Trek celebrities, meet other fans and browse a vast selection of costumes and merchandise.