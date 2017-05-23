Former James Bond, Roger Moore, dies at age 89

Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017 that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer ﻿(Chris Pizzello/AP)

Roger Moore (Courtesy)

This is a May 1968 file photo of British actor Roger Moore of "The Saint" and James Bond fame. Roger Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017, that the former James Bond star has died after a short battle with cancer ﻿ (AP))

Sir Roger Moore arrives at the Monaco palace for the religious wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Princess of Monaco in 2011. Moore's family said Tuesday May 23, 2017, that the former James Bond starw died after a short battle with cancer ﻿ (Michel Spingler/AP)

Longest-serving James Bond star Roger Moore dies at 89

LONDON — Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.

A message from his family shared on the actor’s official Twitter account Tuesday read: “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated.”

The statement continued that Moore “has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.”