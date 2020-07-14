From ‘Star Wars’ to ‘Harry Potter,’ cookbook aims to feed your inner geek

“Gastronogeek” creates signature meals from fandoms representing the five pillars of geekdom: science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics and manga.

Butterbur’s Savory Pie from "GASTRONOGEEK: 42 Recipes from Your Favorite Imaginary Worlds." (Running Press)

If you were less consumed with the question of whether Han shot first than what Bom Vimdin, Chachi De Maal and all the other critters in that Mos Eisley cantina may have been eating, this might be the book for you.

Then again, should none of those words ring a bell, you could be forgiven for moving on.

“Gastronogeek: 42 Recipes from Your Favorite Imaginary Worlds,” by Thibaud Villanova and Maxime Leonard, sets out to create a signature meal — appetizer, main and dessert — from fandoms representing the five pillars of geekdom: science fiction, fantasy, horror, comics and manga.

For fans of “The Lord of the Rings,” that includes Butterbur’s Savory Pie, Old-Style Rabbit Stew and Eye of Sauron tarts. If you never miss a chance to refer to Thursday as Thor’s-day, there’s Asgardian Herring with Apples of Idunn, Mjolnir Forest Salmon and Bifrost Spiced Loaf Cake.

Kitchen novices may want to start with something easy, such as “Back to the Future’s” Beef Tannen Burger. Even the Metropolis Bagel sandwich from “Superman” involves making the dough from scratch before poaching it.

Other fandoms represented include “Harry Potter,” “Doctor Who,” “Hellboy,” “Dracula” and “Night of the Living Dead.”

As for that controversial “Star Wars” scene, while Han Solo was absolutely shooting Greedo before he could attempt to collect the bounty on his head, the cookbook suggests the other patrons likely were dining on Mos Eisley Cantina Pork, aka tagine of smoked pork with space polenta.

