Guess who is slinging his way into Las Vegas this fall?

The concert event will take place at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall.

A scene from the film "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." (Sony Pictures Animation via AP)

A panoramic view inside the Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center Of The Performing Arts in 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse In Concert is going on a national tour, and Las Vegas is one of its stops.

The Las Vegas event will take place Oct. 12 at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall, with two showtimes starting at 2 pm. and 7:30 p.m., according to The Smith Center’s website.

The event will offer a unique cinematic experience, according to the website.

“The upcoming spectacle will feature the movie showcased on a colossal HD screen, complemented by a diverse ensemble of musicians and instrumentalists performing the film’s iconic score and soundtrack live,” the website states. “This extraordinary lineup includes a full orchestra, a skilled scratch DJ on turntables, as well as percussion and electronic instrumentalists.”

Tickets are on sale now and range in price from $35 to $89.

For more information, visit the Smith Center website.

Contact Ashanti Johnson at ashanti@reviewjournal.com.