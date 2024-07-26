15 family-friendly things to do in Las Vegas before school starts

The first day of school is fast approaching for K-12 students, but there’s still time for family-friendly fun this summer.

Bicyclists along the Pa'rus Trail in October at Zion National Park. (Natalie Burt/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of machines wait to be played at the Pinball Hall of Fame across from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Customers enjoy playing some of the hundreds of games as the Pinball Hall of Fame is in their new location across from the Welcome to Las Vegas sign on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bentley licks raw meat from the window of his cage at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Madison Wilbanks, with MGM’s public relations team, watches leopard sharks at the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. The Shark Reef welcomed four new shark species—the pyjama shark, leopard shark, horn shark and swell shark—to the aquarium. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Visitors explore the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay take photos throughout the experience on July 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Visitors to the Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay take photos throughout the experience on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shark Reef Aquarium

See all the ocean has to offer at the Mandalay Bay Shark Reef Aquarium, which showcases more than 2,000 animals in its tanks. From vibrant fish to stinging jellyfish, this large marine museum has something for every member of the family. The aquarium is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $29.

Big cats and more

Visit the Lion Habitat Ranch in Henderson to interact with some mammals who aren’t from this hemisphere. And if lions aren’t for you, check out the tortoises, parrots, ostriches and one artistic giraffe who all call the ranch home. Open Thursdays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for Nevada residents, and $25 for out-of-state visitors.

Bird-watching on the Strip

The Flamingo wildlife habitat is a free attraction. Explore streams, gardens, waterfalls and, of course, many species of exotic birds. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vegas origins

Enter the “birthplace of Las Vegas” at the Springs Preserve and explore the Origen Museum, Botanical Gardens and the Butterfly Habitat. To cool off, hit the splash pads and visit the on-site cafe to satisfy hunger after a long day. Open Thursdays through Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Nevada residents, tickets start at $10 and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17). For Nevada visitors, tickets start at $19 and $11 for children.

A walk through time

Explore prehistoric times with the Dino Safari at the Horseshoe Las Vegas. This adventure includes fossil fuel digs, exciting research and interactive experiences. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with different ticket packages available.

Games galore

The Pinball Hall of Fame is a Las Vegas staple. Visit the hall for some healthy family competition while enjoying pinball machines from as far back as the 1950s. Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

World of illusions

Get a new perspective at the Museum of Illusions, located between Aria and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Walk upside down, grow or shrink your body or swap noses with a family member — there’s a mind trick for everyone. Admission starts at $45, but children 4 and under don’t need a ticket.

Immersed in art

The “Immersive Van Gogh” experience is a great way for kids to traverse art and time. With tickets starting at $30, this experience takes viewers through Vincent van Gogh’s life and paintings in a series of rooms and moving projections.

For Disney lovers

At the Lighthouse Immersive Studios, families can hop inside animated Disney films. Observe story maps, learn how Disney creators invented entire worlds and enjoy the special effects that brought everything together for the big screen during this 3D experience. Tickets start at $23, with family packages available for purchase.

Downtown Container Park

Head to Fremont Street for this open-air shopping and entertainment area. For kids, there’s a playground and treehouse. For adults, check out some of the shops and restaurants, or occasional live music. On the way out, don’t miss the fire-breathing Mantis.

Rainforest getaway

If you can’t get away for a vacation this summer, check out the Rainforest Cafe, where the wild meets the dining room. With overhanging trees and boulders for walls, this restaurant is bound to make for a fun evening. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chocolate lovers’ paradise

Hershey’s Chocolate World is the perfect place to get a sugar rush. Check out the chocolate version of the Statue of Liberty, customize your own candy bars and pick up a sweet gift to take home. Open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to midnight and Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Farm to table

Wander the rows of the Gilcrease Orchard with the smell of fresh fruit and vegetables in the air. After picking peaches, zucchini or cucumbers, head to the concessions stand for burritos, quesadillas or a cup of cold apple cider. Open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Beat the heat

When it’s time to cool off, Cowabunga Bay waterpark is waiting for you. With slides, cabanas, wave pools and water playgrounds, there’s enough for adventure and relaxation. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with general admission tickets starting at $50.

Get out of the city

For the outdoorsy family, there are multiple national parks perfect for a day trip. Check out Death Valley National Park and Zion National Park, both about a three-hour drive from Las Vegas. For a longer trip, Grand Canyon and Joshua Tree National Parks are five to six hours from the city. But in this heat, don’t forget to hydrate.

