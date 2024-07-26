Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Anjelah Johnson seen at Stand for Kids Annual Gala benefiting Orthopaedic Institute for Children at Twentieth Century Fox Studios Lot on Saturday, June 18, 2016, in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Orthopedic Institute for Children/AP Images)

MOVIES

‘Jerry Maguire’

“Jerry Maguire” launched “Show me the money” and “You complete me” into the lexicon. But don’t hold that against it. See the sneaky rom-com that has just enough sports to distract most guys as part of the Oasis Cinema Club at the Fontainebleau. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie starts at 8, at the Grand Pool Deck. Admission is $5; fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

Rob McClure continues his Tony-nominated role as Daniel Hillard, the struggling actor who poses as a Scottish nanny to stay in his children’s lives following a messy divorce, in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” It’s the first show in the 2024-25 Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through Aug. 4, in Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

She knows from Hail Marys and Holy Rollers. Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, a one-time Oakland Raiders cheerleader with Hollywood aspirations, found her calling after participating in a free joke-telling class at her church. Her knack for turning everyday experiences into punchlines has made Johnson-Reyes a star of TV, movies and a host of stand-up specials. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $55; venetianlasvegas.com.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

MOVIES

‘Showgirls’

Head back to Stardust with Nomi (Elizabeth Berkley), Cristal (Gina Gershon) and the rest of the cast of the topless revue “Goddess” in “Showgirls.” If you’ve never seen the made-in-Vegas camp classic in a public setting, complete with all the unintentional laughter, you owe it to yourself. See it at 7 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Summer Tequila Dinner

Can’t get away to the Riviera Maya? Then let Tulum come to you — in the form of a five-course dinner paired with drinks crafted using Espolòn Tequila. The Summer Tequila Dinner, set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at El Segundo Sol in Fashion Show mall, starts with Bloody Maria Shigoku Oyster before diving into dishes, including blue prawn, duck carnitas tacos and wagyu carne asada, with arroz con leche for dessert. Tickets are $95, plus tax and fees; elsegundosol.com.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

MUSIC

Idina Menzel

If you only know Idina Menzel as Elsa in the “Frozen” movies, you’re in for a treat. Menzel, “Wicked’s” original Elphaba from “Wicked” and a Tony nominee from the original cast of “Rent,” is bringing her “Take Me or Leave Me Tour” to Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. See her at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $45; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

NIGHTLIFE

Rouge Star Karaoke

Warm up those vocal cords, all you would-be singing stars and clandestine crooners. Rouge Room, the velvet-ensconced cocktail room inside Red Rock Resort, is debuting its weekly Rouge Star Karaoke. Backed by the Busker Kings, a group of music industry vets led by former Lifehouse and Savage Garden guitarist Ben Carey, guests can take center stage for a chance to win the nightly cash prize of $1,000. The live band karaoke experience will take place at 8 p.m. Thursdays. For reservations, visit rougeroomlv.com.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

SPORTS

Monster Jam

When Sparkle Smash meets the Gravedigger, it’s go time. Yes, the Monster Jam monster truck extravaganza is back in Vegas. No, there won’t be a shortage of massive 6-ton unicorn- and shark-themed rides crushing cars and goosing adrenaline levels. The mayhem goes down at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy. Tickets start at $20; unlvtickets.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Fallujah

A symphony for the devil — or so it often seems — Fallujah’s “The Flesh Prevails” mixes gorgeous atmospherics and shoegaze walls of sound with pummeling technical death metal. The band is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the album on their current tour, playing the record in its entirety on a stacked bill that also includes progressive metallers Persefone, all the way from the small European nation of Andorra; African deathcore troupe Vulvodynia; the proggy Dawn of Ouroboros; and Vegas’ own Into Fruition. See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Morrissey

Sure, he’s just a tad polarizing, from his politics to his dedication to his vegan diet resulting in him refusing to play some shows if meat is sold anywhere on the concert grounds. But none of this detracts from the fact that Morrissey remains a singular singer with a voice that still disarms decades into his distinguished career. Besides, you can have a hot dog some other time. See him kick off a brief Vegas residency at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Aug. 1-2 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Tickets start at $99.95; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin