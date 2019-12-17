Inspired gift ideas for TV and movie buffs

If you’re searching for gifts for the world-class watcher on your list, we’ve got you covered.

Anyone can give T-shirts or coffee mugs bearing the logo of a favorite movie or TV series. Don’t be that person. Dig a little deeper for inspiration with some of these gift ideas.

Double trouble

Deep down, every doll is creepy. These just happen to wear their sense of menace on their tiny, ruffled sleeves. The 10-inch reproductions of the Grady twins from “The Shining” have a hidden button that unleashes their signature phrase: “Come play with us, Danny. Forever and ever and ever.” $89.95; wbshop.com

Floored by favorites

Beloved TV series + architectural curiosity = wall art. DrawHouse produces detailed, artistic floor plans of famous dwellings, including the apartments from “Friends,” “Seinfeld” and “The Big Bang Theory,” Lorelai and Rory’s home from “Gilmore Girls” and the Dunder Mifflin cubicles from “The Office.” Starting at 24.99; etsy.com

Piece of ‘Star Wars’

There are “Star Wars” fans, then there are “Star Wars” fans who possess almost unfathomable levels of patience and attention to detail. If you have the latter on your list, consider this Lego re-creation of the Millennium Falcon. Boasting a massive 7,541 pieces, the finished product measures more than 8 inches high, 22 inches wide and 33 inches long. Be warned, though: There’s a sales limit of five per household. $799.99; lego.com

Marvelous idea

You’ll need to deliver this one early, but it’s the gift that keeps on giving — for 24 days, at least. Celebrating the 80th anniversary of Marvel Comics, this advent calendar features a comics-inspired Funko Pocket Pop! hiding behind every door. $39.99; gamestop.com

Burn, baby, burn

If the Netflix sequel “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” reignited your passion for the iconic TV series, you and a loved one can ignite some incense with this miniature reproduction of the show’s 1986 Fleetwood Bounder. Light up a cone or brick, place it inside via the RV’s door, and the smoke will escape via the top vent — just like it would if a teeny Walt and Jesse were inside cooking up some blue meth. $29.95; breakingbadstore.com

Get this Posthaste

Support local journalism anywhere you can find it, even if it’s The Hawkins Post. The newspaper has been serving readers in Roane County, Indiana, since 1947, but considering the way its employees treated Nancy Wheeler during this year’s third season of “Stranger Things,” this T-shirt soon may be all that’s left of the joint. $28.90; boxlunch.com