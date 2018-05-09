‘Iron Man’ suit disappears from prop facility in Los Angeles

Police are investigating the disappearance of an expensive “Iron Man” suit from a Los Angeles movie prop storage facility.

A full size Iron Man armor suit stands in the git shop of Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at TI hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

Los Angeles police Officer Christopher No said Wednesday a police report was filed Tuesday and that the suit’s estimated value is $325,000.

The suit apparently went missing from the facility in the Pacoima neighborhood between February and April 25.

KCBS-TV first reported the investigation and says the crimson-and-gold costume was used in the 2008 “Iron Man” film, which starred Robert Downey Jr.