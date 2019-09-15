‘It’ is tops again; ‘Hustlers’ full of flash at box office

It wasn’t quite enough to take down Pennywise the clown, but Jennifer Lopez and the scheming strippers of “Hustlers” topped even its high expectations at the weekend box office.

This image released by STXfilms shows, from left, Lili Reinhart, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, and Constance Wu in a scene from "Hustlers," in theaters on Sept. 13. (Barbara Nitke/STXfilms via AP)

This image released by STXfilms shows Jennifer Lopez, in a scene from "Hustlers," in theaters on Sept. 13. (Barbara Nitke/STXfilms via AP)

LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t quite enough to take down Pennywise the clown, but Jennifer Lopez and the scheming strippers of “Hustlers” topped even its high expectations at the weekend box office.

“It: Chapter Two” brought in $40.7 million to keep the top spot in its second week and has earned a total of $153.8 million. The original had earned more than $200 million at the same point two years ago.

“Hustlers,” riding stellar reviews, festival buzz and Oscar talk for Lopez, earned $33.2 million, a record for a film from STX Entertainment, which was launched less than five years ago.

Gerard Butler’s “Angel Has Fallen” finished third in its fourth week of release.

Newcomer “The Goldfinch” landed with a thud, bringing in just $2.6 million and finishing in the eighth spot.