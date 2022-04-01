68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Movies

LA police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscar producer says

By Andrew Dalton The Assoc iated Press
March 31, 2022 - 9:45 pm
 
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best docum ...
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.

“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”

But Packer said Rock was “very dismissive” of the idea.

“He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine,” Packer said. “And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no.”

The LAPD said in a statement after Sunday night’s ceremony that they were aware of the incident, and that Rock had declined to file a police report. The department declined comment Thursday on Packer’s interview, a longer version of which will air on Friday morning.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. Smith could be suspended, expelled or otherwise sanctioned.

The academy said in a statement that “Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.”

Without giving specifics, the academy said Smith was asked to leave the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, but refused to do so.

Smith strode from his front row seat on to the stage and slapped Rock after a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he was on stage to present the Oscar for best documentary.

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”

The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18.

Rock publicly addressed the incident for the first time, but only briefly, at the beginning of a standup show Wednesday night in Boston, where he was greeted by a thunderous standing ovation. He said “I’m still kind of processing what happened.”

MOST READ
1
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
Woman arrested, accused of trying to suffocate newborn
2
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
Country superstar announces Las Vegas residency
3
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
Two Caesars Rewards members hit jackpots totaling over $1M
4
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
Cortez Masto says she’ll vote to confirm Jackson
5
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Las Vegas becoming ‘BTS City’ during 2 weeks of events
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A brain disorder th ...
Bruce Willis leaving acting due to brain condition
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday.

 
Oscars: Will Smith smacks Chris Rock; ‘CODA’ wins best picture
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

A 94th Academy Awards that steadily maintained a buoyant spirit was rocked by an unbelievable exchange after Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.