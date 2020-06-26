Michael B. Jordan bringing free movie series to Las Vegas Drive-In

The event, consisting of five double features, kicks off Wednesday.

Michael B. Jordan arrives at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor and producer Michael B. Jordan has curated five double features celebrating multicultural voices in cinema that you can see for free at the Las Vegas Drive-In.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” Jordan said in a statement. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

Presented by Amazon Studios, the screenings kick off Wednesday with “Love & Basketball” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The rest of the schedule consists of:

July 15: “Black Panther” and “Creed”

July 29: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Hook”

Aug. 12: “Do the Right Thing” and “Get Out”

Aug. 26: “Coming to America” and “Girls Trip”

For more information and tickets, click here.

