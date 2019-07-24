98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Movies

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is pregnant with baby No. 2

The Associated Press
July 24, 2019 - 1:37 pm
 

NEW YORK — Anne Hathaway is signing up for more diaper duty.

The 36-year-old actress announced Wednesday on her Instagram account that she and her husband, actor and jewelry designer Adam Shulman, are expecting their second child.

She posted a photo of her growing belly with the caption “It’s not for a movie…”

Hathaway also went on to say that she was sending “extra love” to anyone with fertility issues because she’s experienced it, too, with both pregnancies.

The new baby will join big brother, Jonathan, now 3.

Hathaway, who won an Oscar for her work in “Les Miserables,” just wrapped filming the movie “The Witches” with Octavia Spencer, an adaption of the Roald Dahl childrens’ book.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
THE LATEST
Director Taika Waititi hands the Thor hammer to Natalie Portman during the "Thor Love And ...
Natalie Portman becomes Thor at Marvel’s thunderous Comic-Con
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

“Avengers: Endgame” may have closed a chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the blockbuster factory is not slowing down and only expanding in scope and diversity.

Linda Hamilton reacts to the audience as she walks on stage at the "Terminator: Dark Fate& ...
Hamilton, Schwarzenegger explore R-rated ‘Terminator’ sequel
By Lindsey Bahr The Associated Press

Leave the kids at home, “Terminator: Dark Fate” is getting an R-rating. Director Tim Miller told the audience at San Diego Comic-Con that it wasn’t always going to be the plan, but the fans demanded it.

This image released by Disney shows Nala, voiced by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, left, and Simb ...
“The Lion King” is back
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

The remakes have been a mixed bag offering some combination of modern visual effects, fresh casting andnarrative tweaks to catch up more dated material to the times.

 
‘It: Chapter Two’ trailer released at Comic-Con

“It: Chapter Two” is not taking it easy on the grown losers’ club if the new trailer is any indication, and the shoot itself doesn’t sound much calmer than battling a demonic clown either.