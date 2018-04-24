Spiders, ‘Superfly’ and DiCaprio kick off CinemaCon in Las Vegas

Leonardo DiCaprio, right, promotes his new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Quinton Tarantino take photos while promoting their new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Matthew McConaughey, left, and producer Jeff Robinov share a laugh while promoting their new movie "White Boy Rick" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Anthony Mackie, left, Gina Rodriguez and Ismael Cruz Cordova promote their new film "Miss Bala" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Shameik Moore takes photos while promoting his new movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Benicio Del Toro promotes his new movie "Sicario: Day of Soldado" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Michelle Williams, left, Tom Hardy, Riz Ahmed and Ruben Fleischer promote their new film "Venom" during opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Michelle Williams, left, and Tom Hardy promote their new film "Venom" during opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Will Ferrell takes photos promoting his new film "Holmes and Watson" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Shameik Moore, middle, takes photos while promoting his new movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Matthew McConaughey promoting his new movie "White Boy Rick" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Trevor Jackson, left, and Jason Mitchell take photos while promoting their new movie "Superfly" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Benicio Del Toro promotes his new movie "Sicario: Day of Soldado" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesar's Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Will Ferrell takes photos promoting his new film "Holmes and Watson" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Quinton Tarantino waves to photographers while promoting his new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Anthony Mackie, left, Gina Rodriguez and Ismael Cruz Cordova promote their new film "Miss Bala" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Claire Foy takes photos promoting her new film "The Girl in the Spiders Web" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Quinton Tarantino waves to photographers while promoting his new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Gina Rodriguez promotes her new film "Miss Bala" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Quinton Tarantino take photos while promoting their new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" during the opening night of CinemaCon on Monday, April 23, 2018, at Caesars Palace hotel-casino, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

CinemaCon isn’t just about seeing stars.

Sure, Sony brought Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Will Ferrell and Tom Hardy to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Monday evening to promote their latest movies and dazzle members of the National Association of Theater Owners.

But the approximately 6,000 attendees arrived at the annual trade show and convention, which runs through Thursday, under the cloud of trying to contend with Netflix’s recent string of Oscar hopefuls that bypass traditional theatrical releases, as well as what the heck to make of MoviePass, the $9.95 monthly service that lets subscribers see one movie each day in theaters for, in most cases, less than the cost of a single ticket.

Those issues will play out during lunches, dinners and parties, as well as in negotiations inside palatial suites, throughout the convention. But first, Sony had some movies to sell.

Monday was a night for spiders. Hardy, Michelle Williams and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” veteran Riz Ahmed introduced the first extended footage from the buzz-worthy “Spider-Man” spinoff, “Venom.” The cutting-edge animation of December’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse,” marking the big-screen debut of the Miles Morales version of Spidey, was on display. And “The Crown” Emmy nominee Claire Foy turned up to support her starring role in the “Dragon Tattoo” sequel, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”

And what’s the point of all those spiders without a fly? Sony offered an early look at its “Superfly” remake that was nearly as much about the soundtrack, overseen by Future, as the movie itself.

Speaking of music, Ferrell kicked things off by singing a little of “My Heart Will Go On” to celebrate “The House That Celine Built” before introducing a sizzle reel for “Holmes &Watson,” a comedic take on the classic literary duo headlined by the “Saturday Night Live” alum and his “Step Brothers” and “Talladega Nights” co-star, John C. Reilly.

Sony may have saved its best for last by turning the stage over to fellow movie theater owner Quentin Tarantino, proprietor of L.A.’s New Beverly Cinema, and DiCaprio, his leading man in 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Although they haven’t shot a single frame of the drama set during the summer of 1969, Tarantino dubbed DiCaprio and his co-star, Brad Pitt, the most dynamic duo since Robert Redford and Paul Newman. For his part, DiCaprio called Tarantino’s project “one of the most amazing screenplays he’s ever written.” Clearly the two have never heard of setting a low bar.

Also this week, Tom Cruise will be honored during the convention’s annual Pioneer of the Year dinner on Wednesday, accepting an award that traditionally is bestowed upon a studio executive. And Thursday night’s Big Screen Achievement Awards will celebrate the likes of Jodie Foster, Samuel L. Jackson, Anna Kendrick, Jack Black, Jonah Hill and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

A record 11 movie studios will present exclusive footage of their upcoming films through Thursday. Following Sony’s lead, traditional heavyweights Disney, Fox, Lionsgate, Paramount, Universal and Warner Bros. will debut trailers, as will relative CinemaCon newcomers Amazon Studios, Focus Features and STX. Byron Allen’s new entry, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, is making its first appearance at the confab.

Despite its name, NATO is an international affair, with delegates representing more than 80 countries. So there will be plenty of shopping — or at least some serious browsing — when the group’s trade show opens Tuesday as Saudi Arabia prepares to allow movie theaters after a 35-year ban. Industry analysts predict the kingdom ultimately could generate $1 billion in additional box-office revenue.

By comparison, in 2017, domestic theaters brought in $11.12 billion.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.