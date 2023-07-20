107°F
What’s Nevada’s favorite superhero movie? (Spoiler: It isn’t ‘The Flash’)

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2023 - 12:45 pm
 
From left, Zoe Saldana, Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Chris Pratt, Groot (voiced by ...
From left, Zoe Saldana, Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Chris Pratt, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) and Dave Bautista appear in a scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy." (Marvel)
Michael Rooker stars as Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy." (Marvel)
Michael Rooker stars as Yondu in "Guardians of the Galaxy." (Marvel)
Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), left, and Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) appear in a sc ...
Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), left, and Rocket Racoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper) appear in a scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy." (Marvel)

Sorry, DC fans. It looks like Nevada is a Marvel state.

Four of the state’s five most popular superhero movies feature Marvel characters, according to a recent study.

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” the 2014 adventure that introduced all but the most hardened comic book fans to Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot, is Nevada’s favorite superhero movie, based on the average monthly search volume on Google.

The rest of the top five is made up of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the lone DC entry “The Dark Knight” (2008), “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).

The study was conducted by casino sweepstake comparison site CasinosSweeps.

