What’s Nevada’s favorite superhero movie? (Spoiler: It isn’t ‘The Flash’)
According to a recent study, it looks like Nevada is a Marvel state.
Sorry, DC fans. It looks like Nevada is a Marvel state.
Four of the state’s five most popular superhero movies feature Marvel characters, according to a recent study.
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” the 2014 adventure that introduced all but the most hardened comic book fans to Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot, is Nevada’s favorite superhero movie, based on the average monthly search volume on Google.
The rest of the top five is made up of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), the lone DC entry “The Dark Knight” (2008), “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018) and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017).
The study was conducted by casino sweepstake comparison site CasinosSweeps.