Wynn Las Vegas plays the favorites in setting Oscar odds

Race and sports book director Johnny Avello has again handicapped the race for the Academy Awards.

Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand in the film THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. Photo by Merrick Morton. (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

When it comes to setting his annual odds on the Academy Awards, Johnny Avello is playing the favorites.

Unlike previous years when the Screen Actors Guild Awards were handed out after the Oscar nominations were announced, there already seems to be a consensus after the same movies and actors took home Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Avello, director of race and sports operations for Wynn Las Vegas, is sticking with those same winners, meaning he’s predicting a best picture win for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

He sees the closest race between supporting actresses Allison Janney (6-5) and Laurie Metcalf (7-5), with the biggest lock being Gary Oldman for his “Darkest Hour” role as Winston Churchill at 1-4.

Here are his complete odds, which are for entertainment purposes only, for the top six categories:

Best Picture

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 7-5

“The Shape of Water” 7-2

“Lady Bird” 4-1

“The Post” 12-1

“Dunkirk” 14-1

“Get Out” 15-1

“Call Me by Your Name” 20-1

“Darkest Hour” 40-1

“Phantom Thread” 75-1

Directing

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water” Even

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk” 9-5

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird” 5-1

Jordan Peele, “Get Out” 18-1

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread” 20-1

Actor in a Leading Role

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour” 1-4

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name” 7-1

Daniel Day Lewis, “Phantom Thread” 10-1

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.” 20-1

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out” 22-1

Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 2-5

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird” 7-2

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water” 6-1

Meryl Streep, “The Post” 25-1

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya” 35-1

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 4-5

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project” 2-1

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water” 7-1

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World” 20-1

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” 25-1

Actress in a Supporting Role

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya” 6-5

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird” 7-5

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound” 7-1

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water” 15-1

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread” 18-1