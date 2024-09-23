85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Music

Comic music legend bringing tour to Las Vegas Strip

"Weird Al" Yankovic with their Emmy for outstanding television movie for "Weird: The Al Yankovi ...
"Weird Al" Yankovic with their Emmy for outstanding television movie for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" in the press room during night one of the Television Academy's 75th Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Frank Scherma, Television Academy Chair, left, and "Weird Al" Yankovic Television Aca ...
Frank Scherma, Television Academy Chair, left, and "Weird Al" Yankovic Television Academy Chair, attend the fifth night of the 75th Emmy Awards nominee receptions hosted by the Television Academy on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 at the JW Marriott in Los Angeles. (Photo by [PHOTOGRAPHER NAME]/Invision for The Television Academy/AP Images)
More Stories
Karina Vega, left, takes a photograph of Darrah Westbay, right, during a listening party in hon ...
Chappell Roan fans celebrated anniversary during listening party in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
FILE - David Perrico is shown fronting his Pop Symphonic orchestra at Reynolds Hall at the Smit ...
Raiders band to headline off-Strip, tailgate residency
Chris Martin of Coldplay and the security guard known as "Tiny" are shown arriving at Dino's Lo ...
‘The place went crazy!’: Coldplay singer stars at Las Vegas dive bar
Cindy Frey, widow of the late Eagle Glenn Frey, talks about the Eagles exclusive fan experience ...
Eagles experience revives Don Henley’s first drum set, Troubadour club — PHOTOS
Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2024 - 10:10 am
 
Updated September 23, 2024 - 10:20 am

Las Vegas is getting a little weird again.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour to Las Vegas, according to a Live Nation news release.

The tour kicks off in Las Vegas with a week of shows at The Venetian Theatre. The performances will take place at 8 p.m. on June 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, “Weird Al” now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live, the release said.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said in the release. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES