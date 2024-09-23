Comic music legend bringing tour to Las Vegas Strip

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is getting a little weird again.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his full-production multimedia comedy rock show back to the concert stage with the Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour to Las Vegas, according to a Live Nation news release.

The tour kicks off in Las Vegas with a week of shows at The Venetian Theatre. The performances will take place at 8 p.m. on June 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

After two world tours in smaller venues with scaled-down, intimate shows featuring his original songs, “Weird Al” now returns to the big stage for the first time in six years, playing his iconic hits as well as some fan favorites which have never been performed live, the release said.

“This is kind of a ‘best of both worlds’ tour,” Yankovic said in the release. “We’ll be doing all the big crowd-pleasing parodies as well as some deep cuts for the hardcore fans – but with twice as many players on stage, everything is going to sound twice as good!”