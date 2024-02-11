49°F
Music

Could Wu-Tang Clan extend its residency? Hear from Method Man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 8:26 am
 
Method Man performs Friday during the opening night of “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues ... The Las Vegas Residency” in The Theater at Virgin Hotels. (Patrick Gray/KabikPhotoGroup.com)
“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues ... The Las Vegas Residency” opened Friday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels. (Patrick Gray/KabikPhotoGroup.com)
“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues ... The Las Vegas Residency” opened Friday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels. (Patrick Gray/KabikPhotoGroup.com)
“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues ... The Las Vegas Residency” opened Friday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels. (Patrick Gray/KabikPhotoGroup.com)
“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues ... The Las Vegas Residency” opened Friday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels. (Patrick Gray/KabikPhotoGroup.com)
“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues ... The Las Vegas Residency” opened Friday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels. (Patrick Gray/KabikPhotoGroup.com)

Everyone is talking about how unrealistic it would have seemed, just a few years ago, for Las Vegas to be hosting the Super Bowl. There’s another big event in town this weekend that may have once been even more far-fetched.

“Super Bowl is more feasible than a Wu-Tang residency,” Method Man said during an interview at Saturday’s Lids Starter Vegas Showcase at the Lids flagship store on the Strip. “From what I hear, it’s the first time a hip-hop act has ever had a residency. So, I mean, that’s pretty good.”

“Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency” opened Friday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels. Method Man was joined on stage by fellow Wu-Tang members RZA, GZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck and Cappadonna.

“We still have some kinks to work out,” he said of the first night. “But I’ve seen the show so many times, I know what my guys are capable of. I just want a little bit more, that’s all. Crowd was great.”

As residencies go, it’s a rather brief one with just four dates: Friday, Saturday and March 22-23. Is there a chance the group would commit to more than these initial shows?

“That depends on how well we do in these four,” Method Man said. Asked if he meant artistically or financially, he responded, “Every which way. The powers that be are watching. And if you are marketable and have some value, they’ll bring you back.”

As of Saturday afternoon, Method Man said he didn’t know if he was going to Sunday’s game. This weekend, he said, was all business. “I’ve been here a million times, man. I can find fun in a hole in the wall.”

Asked who will win on Sunday, he didn’t miss a beat.

“Taylor Swift. I’m dead serious. The NFL got $331 million in revenue just from having her on the screen. That’s power.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.

