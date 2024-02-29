66°F
Music

Kacey Musgraves bringing upcoming tour to Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 29, 2024 - 10:07 am
 
Updated February 29, 2024 - 10:13 am
Kacey Musgraves presents the award for best country album Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Pho ...
Kacey Musgraves presents the award for best country album Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves is bringing her upcoming tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Musgraves will bring her “Deeper Well World Tour” to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28. Father John Misty and Nickel Creek are also set to perform at the show, promoter AEG Presents announced.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at kaceymusgraves.com/tour and AXS.com.

Kyle Busch (8) drives into Turn One during the NASCAR auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunda ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

NASCAR weekend, the Dave Matthews Band and a documentary about the Historic Westside top the entertainment lineup for the week of March 1-7.

