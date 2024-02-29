Kacey Musgraves bringing upcoming tour to Las Vegas Strip

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Kacey Musgraves is bringing her upcoming tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

Kacey Musgraves presents the award for best country album Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

According to a news release, Musgraves will bring her “Deeper Well World Tour” to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 28. Father John Misty and Nickel Creek are also set to perform at the show, promoter AEG Presents announced.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at kaceymusgraves.com/tour and AXS.com.