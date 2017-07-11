ad-fullscreen
Lady Gaga postpones Dive Bar Tour stop in Las Vegas

The Associated Press
July 11, 2017 - 11:19 am
 

NEW YORK — Lady Gaga is postponing the first stop of her 2017 Dive Bar Tour originally scheduled for Thursday in Las Vegas.

A statement released Tuesday said the singer is “deep in rehearsals for her world tour and is working to reschedule a date as soon as possible.” Her world tour, which hits stadiums and arenas around the world, is scheduled to start Aug. 1 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The singer did a similar bar tour last fall to coincide with the release of her album “Joanne.” But Las Vegas fans will have another opportunity to catch a performance. Her world tour is scheduled to stop at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 11.

 

