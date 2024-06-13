New country music fest coming to Vegas

Saddle up Vegas country fans, a new fest is riding into town this fall. The Giddy Up Music Festival will be city’s first country fest since 1 October.

‘Absolutely, he will be defending!’: Chestnut to compete in Vegas eating contest

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Megan Moroney performs during CMA Fest on Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

Saddle up Vegas country fans, a new fest is riding into town this fall.

The Giddy Up Music Festival debuts at the Downtown Las Events Center on Oct. 18-20, headlined by Southern rock royalty Lynyrd Skynyrd, fast-rising “Tennessee Orange” singer Megan Moroney and Red Dirt country favorites Turnpike Troubadours.

The stacked line-up also includes Chase Rice, Josh Turner, Elle King, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lauren Watkins, Lecade, Sam Barber, Tanner Ade, The Lil Smokies, Logan Crosby, Paul Cauthen, RVSHVD, Them Dirty Roses, Evan Honer, Josh Meloy, Kameron Marlowe, Lance Roark and Matt Stell.

Significantly, Giddy Up is the first country fest to come to Vegas since the 1 Oct. tragedy at Route 91 Harvest in 2017.

The event is being put on by LNE Presents, the company behind Vegas-based fests Reggae Rise Up and the new, indie-rock-based Best Friends Forever, which debuts this October the week before Giddy Up.

Both fests also take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

As Vegas becomes an increasingly popular festival destination with events catering to just about every genre of music — from metal to punk to dance music to rockabilly to alternative to emo to hip-hop/R&B — Giddy Up fills a notable country void.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch the Giddy Up Music Festival, as it represents a new chapter for us and a unique opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and diverse world of country music,” says Joey Traum, partner, talent-buyer and director of operations at LNE presents, in a press release. “The genre is experiencing tremendous growth, with an increasing number of talented artists pushing boundaries and bringing fresh sounds to the scene. Hosting this festival in Las Vegas, a city known for its dynamic entertainment landscape, allows us to create an unforgettable experience for both artists and fans. Vegas’ energy and enthusiasm are the perfect backdrop for what we believe will be a standout event in the country music

Tickets go on sale June 20 at giddyupfest.com.