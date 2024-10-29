Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182 set as headliners of Las Vegas festival

Las Vegas rockers Panic! At The Disco have been announced as headliners for next year’s When We Were Young festival on the Strip.

A festival attendee crowd surfs during A Day To Remember’s set at the When We Were Young music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas rockers Panic! At The Disco have been announced as headliners for next year’s When We Were Young festival on the Strip.

According to organizers, Panic! At The Disco and Blink-182 will headline the fourth edition of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025.

When We Were Young festival said the lineup also includes performances from Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose, The Rocket Summer, Jack’s Mannequin and more.

Hometown rockers Panic! At The Disco will celebrate the 20th anniversary of “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out” by performing the album in its entirety.

Fans can sign up for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public at 2 p.m.