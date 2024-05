A couple kisses after getting married on the third and final day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crowds gather to watch a DJ set at Kinetic Field on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer performs on stage on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer performs on stage on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer performs on stage on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dancer performs on stage on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lost Frequencies performs at the Kinetic Field stage on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fire erupts from an art installation on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival grounds are seen on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costumed performers walk through Memory Lane on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A DJ plays music inside of YeeDC on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple kisses after renewing their vows in an EDC wedding booth on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A coulee embraces after finishing a fake wedding ceremony on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A festival attendee wears a beaded Cinnamoroll necklace on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costumed performers walk throughout festival grounds on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Costumed performers pose for a photograph on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple sits together after getting married on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple exchanges rings as they get married on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple walks down the aisle after getting married on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A couple kisses inside of a chapel during their wedding ceremony on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A costumed performer rides an attraction on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival attendees dance to music on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A festival attendee gets an airbrush tattoo of the EDC logo on the third and final night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)