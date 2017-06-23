See Queen, The Shins, Mumford & Sons in Las Vegas this weekend

Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 5, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Queen and Adam Lambert

“I think these songs deserve to live,” Queen guitarist Brian May announced from the stage when the band played a sold-out gig at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2014. “So, here we go.” They’re still going. Recruiting former “American Idol” favorite Adam Lambert to give big, brassy voice and highly self-aware sex appeal to this band’s seminal catalog, May and Queen are demonstrating that “The Show Must Go On” for real. No, Lambert won’t make you forget Freddie Mercury — nor is that his aim — but he fits this band as snugly as his painted-on leather pants, regardless. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $49.50 to $175; call 702-692-1600.

Mumford & Sons

Last time Mumford & Sons were in town, headlining the first night of Life is Beautiful 2016, they demonstrated how much they were attempting to evolve away from the neo-folk revival they played a large part in catalyzing, favoring expansive-sounding alt-rock tailored for big stages in place of vintage, banjo-based stompers. What do you do when band after band apes your sound? You change it, apparently. See them at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $65 to $350; call 702-693-5000.

The Shins

Speaking of Life is Beautiful vets, next we have these emotionally effusive indie rockers, whose new album is arguably more wide-ranging than the four that came before it combined. The Shins’ latest disc, “Heartworms,” is a feisty mash of electronically enhanced pop, blissed-out rock ’n’ roll, Americana undertones in places, even touches of Middle Eastern sounds on “Painting a Hole.” Remember when you still had an iPod? This is what it sounded like on shuffle. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $20 to $148; call 702-698-7778.

Inanimate Existence

It’s hard to bang a spinning head: This is the dilemma that Inanimate Existence provoke with their dizzying technical death metal, which may very well leave you exiting the mosh pit with vertigo at 8 p.m. Sunday at Dive Bar. Tickets are $8; call 702-645-4139.

Wednesday 13

Goth rock will never die because it’s already dead — or at least it looks that way, what with all that pale flesh and dark lips. Wednesday 13, former frontman for the Murderdolls, brings a metallic punk energy to the none-more-black hordes, heavy on hooks and eyeliner alike. See Wednesday 13 at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 at the door; call 702-220-8849.