Sunday at Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

Some might say they saved the best for last, as Arcade Fire, DJ Snake, Odesza and Tyler, the Creator topped Sunday’s lineup for the third and final day of Life is Beautiful 2018.
The annual music and art festival brought such hitmakers as The Weeknd, Death Cab for Cutie, Travis Scott, Florence + the Machine, St. Vincent, Miguel, Chvrches and Justice to downtown Las Vegas earlier in the weekend.
Also on Sunday’s bill were Bastille, Santigold, A$AP Ferg, Jungle, T-Pain and Cashmere Cat.
