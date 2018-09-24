Sunday at Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

Some might say they saved the best for last, as Arcade Fire, DJ Snake, Odesza and Tyler, the Creator topped Sunday’s lineup for the third and final day of Life is Beautiful 2018.

Win Butler of Arcade Fire gets up close with the crowd during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as Mt. Joy plays during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Santigold performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans cheer as Tyler, the Creator arrives on stage during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tyler, the Creator performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Eliud Evans, left, and Derrick Lietz, both of Los Angeles, juggle near an art installation during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Matt Cantwell of Denver walks the festival grounds during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Johanna Sderberg of First Aid Kit performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Johanna Sderberg, left, and Klara Sderberg of First Aid Kit perform during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

First Aid Kit performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Fans react before Arcade Fire performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Arcade Fire performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Klara Sderberg of First Aid Kit performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Klara Sderberg of First Aid Kit performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Johanna Sderberg of First Aid Kit performs during the third day of the annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The annual music and art festival brought such hitmakers as The Weeknd, Death Cab for Cutie, Travis Scott, Florence + the Machine, St. Vincent, Miguel, Chvrches and Justice to downtown Las Vegas earlier in the weekend.

Also on Sunday’s bill were Bastille, Santigold, A$AP Ferg, Jungle, T-Pain and Cashmere Cat.

Check out the photo gallery above.