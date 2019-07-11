This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Young Jesus, with their intricate, involved and frequently explosive indie rock, which percolates with jazz and prog underpinnings, play the Bunkhouse.

Young Jesus

These Los Angelenos channel Christ in his early years — you probably hadn’t even heard of him yet — in their intricate, involved and frequently explosive indie rock, which percolates with jazz and prog underpinnings. Queue up “Deterritory,” the opening salvo from last year’s “The Whole Thing is Just There.” It’s the jam, man. See for yourself at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Bunkhouse Saloon. Tickets are $13 in advance, $15 day of show; call 702-982-1764.

Melissa Etheridge

“An unrivaled true story of redemption and a ‘74 Fender.” That’s the header atop the album cover of Melissa Etheridge’s latest record, “The Medicine Show,” her 15th overall. True to those words, this set of open-hearted arena rock seeks to provide emotional succor via one amps-to-11 anthem after the next. See her at 8 p.m. Friday at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets are $49.95-$150; call 702-770-9966.

Toots & the Maytals

Fifty-one years ago, these rocksteady pioneers named a genre with their single “Do the Reggay.” Said music has spread around the world since, with namesake “Toots” Hibbert remaining among its most soulful practitioners. See them at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $31-$36; call 702-862-2695.

Leilani Wolfgramm

From reggae traditionalists to a reggae hybridist, this young singer-songwriter informs her volcanically emotive electro-pop with Caribbean undercurrents resulting in a sound that both lilts and lacerates, given her mood. See Leilani Wolfgramm at 8 p.m. Friday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $12-$20; call 800-745-3000.

Steven Adler

Only a few weeks after stabbing himself in the stomach under circumstances still unknown, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler isn’t letting a gouged gut keeping him from dancing with “Mr. Brownstone” at 8 p.m. Friday at the Showroom at Golden Nugget. Tickets are $29-$99; call 800-745-3000.