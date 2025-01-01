Partiers ring in 2025 in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Performances from Dylan Marlowe, Trick Daddy, 3OH!3, Flo Rida and others helped a sea of revelers ring in 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience.
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley took the stage at midnight to toast the new year.
