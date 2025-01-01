Partiers ring in 2025 in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

People dance to music during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Flo Rida, right, rings in the New Year on stage during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center right, rings in the New Year on stage with Flo Rida, left, and others during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Daniel Escarciga of Southern California and Terese Fogwell of Bullhead City, Ariz. talk to a reporter at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dania Morales talks to a reporter at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year's Eve revelers wander along the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dancer performs on the bartop as Las Vegas police marshals walk by while New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers walk around the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People dance to a silent disco party during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers make their way through security at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pose for photos during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A DJ dances for the crowd during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dylan Marlowe performs at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Michigan man who goes by “Five” and dressed in pirate attire passes by during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sean Foreman of 3OH!3 performs at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

New Year's Eve revelers look up at the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision display Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dancer performs at a silent disco party during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mike Jones, right, performs at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Newlyweds Lexi and Drew Eslinger, of Las Vegas, walk the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Newlyweds Drew and Lexi Eslinger, of Las Vegas, greet fellow newlyweds Josh Leslie and Myla Mayne, of Michigan, at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nathaniel Motte, left, and Sean Foreman of 3OH!3 perform at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center right, speaks while ringing in the New Year on stage with Flo Rida and others during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center right, rings in the New Year on stage with Flo Rida and others during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

