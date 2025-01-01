40°F
Partiers ring in 2025 in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Performances from Dylan Marlowe, Trick Daddy, 3OH!3, Flo Rida and others helped a sea of revelers ring in 2025 at the Fremont Street Experience.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2025 - 1:11 am
Updated January 1, 2025 - 1:16 am
 
People dance to music during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Flo Rida, right, rings in the New Year on stage during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center right, rings in the New Year on stage with Flo Rida, left, and others during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Daniel Escarciga of Southern California and Terese Fogwell of Bullhead City, Ariz. talk to a reporter at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dania Morales talks to a reporter at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Year's Eve revelers wander along the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A dancer performs on the bartop as Las Vegas police marshals walk by while New Year's Eve revelers gather at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's Eve revelers walk around the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dance to a silent disco party during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's Eve revelers make their way through security at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People pose for photos during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A DJ dances for the crowd during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dance to music during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dylan Marlowe performs at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A Michigan man who goes by “Five” and dressed in pirate attire passes by during the New Year’s Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sean Foreman of 3OH!3 performs at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
New Year's Eve revelers look up at the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision display Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A dancer performs at a silent disco party during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People dance to a silent disco party during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Mike Jones, right, performs at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Newlyweds Lexi and Drew Eslinger, of Las Vegas, walk the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Newlyweds Drew and Lexi Eslinger, of Las Vegas, greet fellow newlyweds Josh Leslie and Myla Mayne, of Michigan, at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nathaniel Motte, left, and Sean Foreman of 3OH!3 perform at the Fremont Street Experience during the New Year’s Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center right, speaks while ringing in the New Year on stage with Flo Rida and others during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley, center right, rings in the New Year on stage with Flo Rida and others during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Flo Rida, right, rings in the New Year on stage during the New Year's Eve celebration at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
People celebrate the New Year while celebrating at the Fremont Street Experience Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley took the stage at midnight to toast the new year.

THE LATEST