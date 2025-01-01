Las Vegas prepares to ring out 2024 with party, fireworks — LIVE BLOG

Massive crowds are expected to converge on the Las Vegas Strip and at the Fremont Street Experience downtown. Fireworks start at midnight, culminating an evening of fun.

How traffic will be affected by the New Year’s party on the Strip

Check out our live blog below for coverage of New Year’s Eve celebrations from the Las Vegas Strip to Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.

5:30 p.m.

Road closures to begin

Interstate 15 off-ramps at Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m., as crews prep to close the Strip. The off-ramps at Russell and Spring Mountain roads will remain open to traffic throughout New Year’s Eve.

The main party Tuesday night will be on the Strip, where the largest crowd will pack a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard shut down to vehicle traffic, as partygoers enjoy the atmosphere ahead of a planned eight-minute fireworks show, with pyrotechnics fired from the rooftops of nine resorts starting at midnight.

Officials will begin to close the Strip at 6:30 p.m., with the full shutdown expected to occur before 8 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The Strip will be closed to vehicles between Spring Mountain and Reno Avenue, just south of Tropicana.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to plan ahead and make responsible choices. Troopers will be out in force on New Year’s Eve in an effort to stop impaired drivers. In addition, the Regional Transportation Commission will offer free bus rides from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.

— Mick Akers

More Las Vegas New Year’s Eve 2024:

-New Year’s Eve 2024 in Las Vegas: A guide to concert, fireworks and parties

-Where to watch NYE fireworks in Las Vegas

-Las Vegas traffic on New Year’s Eve

-Top 20 New Year’s Eve concerts

-Full coverage of New Year’a Eve in Las Vegas