How traffic will be affected by the New Year’s party on the Strip

Hundreds of thousands of revelers ringing in 2025 in Las Vegas will lead to various traffic implications around the resort corridor.

Road closures begin on the Las Vegas Strip for the New Year's Eve celebration

The main party Tuesday night will be on the Strip where the largest crowd will pack a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard that will be shut down to vehicle traffic, as partygoers enjoy the atmosphere ahead of a planned eight-minute firework show, with pyrotechnics occurring on the rooftops of nine resorts starting at midnight Wednesday.

The Strip will be closed to vehicles between Spring Mountain Road and Reno Avenue, just south of Tropicana Avenue. Officials will begin to close Las Vegas Boulevard at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the full shutdown expected to occur before 8 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Interstate 15 off-ramps at Tropicana and Flamingo Road will close to traffic at 5:30 p.m., as crews prep to close the Strip. The off-ramps at Russell and Spring Mountain roads will remain open to traffic throughout New Year’s Eve.

Following the fireworks, show crews will begin to blow trash from the medians to the roadway. That’s followed by street sweepers clearing the debris, which usually starts between 12:45 a.m. and 2 a.m., Clark County spokesperson Stacey Welling said.

“If all goes well, the Strip is usually fully re-open by 6 a.m.,” Welling said. “Typically, as the crews pass through each intersection going north down the Strip, we start opening the hard closure gates at each cross street, allowing traffic to come onto Las Vegas Boulevard about one mile at a time.”

On New Year’s Eve, Regional Transportation Commission bus riders should expect delays tied to the Strip road closure.

For those looking to skip driving to their destination on New Year’s Eve, RTC will offer free bus rides from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday, offering a safe option for those who plan to consume alcohol during their celebration.

RTC buses will be running on a Sunday schedule across the Las Vegas Valley on New Year’s Day.

