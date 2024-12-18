America’s Party 2025: Details shared for New Year’s Eve show on Strip

Fireworks will be launched off nine Strip properties to ring in 2025.

Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Year's Eve fireworks plans on the Las Vegas Strip announced. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Christmas lights are on all over Las Vegas, but the Strip is preparing for a brighter show on New Year’s Eve.

Details on the Strip’s annual fireworks showcase, America’s Party 2025, were announced at a press conference Wednesday morning at Fashion Show mall.

The pyrotechnic display for America’s Party will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci and launched from nine rooftop locations. Those locations include (from the south, heading north):

— MGM Grand

— Aria

— Planet Hollywood

— Caesars Palace

— Treasure Island

— The Venetian

— Resorts World

— Fontainebleau

— The Strat.

Rio will serve as the show’s command center. More information on the Dec. 31 show’s theme and music selection was discussed at the conference featuring Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

