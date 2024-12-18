62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

America’s Party 2025: Details shared for New Year’s Eve show on Strip

New Year's Eve fireworks plans on the Las Vegas Strip announced. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city f ...
Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
New Year’s Eve 2024 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties
Janet Jackson’s NYE production to highlight Strip theater ‘relaunch’
Jennifer Lopez, left, and Ben Affleck arrive at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Fashion Experience ...
Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans
Las Vegas police conduct a DUI checkpoint in this Review-Journal file photo. (David Becker/Las ...
Las Vegas police announce DUI arrest numbers for New Year’s Eve
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 18, 2024 - 10:42 am
 
Updated December 18, 2024 - 11:21 am

Christmas lights are on all over Las Vegas, but the Strip is preparing for a brighter show on New Year’s Eve.

Details on the Strip’s annual fireworks showcase, America’s Party 2025, were announced at a press conference Wednesday morning at Fashion Show mall.

The pyrotechnic display for America’s Party will be co-produced by Fireworks by Grucci and launched from nine rooftop locations. Those locations include (from the south, heading north):

— MGM Grand

— Aria

— Planet Hollywood

— Caesars Palace

— Treasure Island

— The Venetian

— Resorts World

— Fontainebleau

— The Strat.

Rio will serve as the show’s command center. More information on the Dec. 31 show’s theme and music selection was discussed at the conference featuring Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and others.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES