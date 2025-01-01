40°F
Strip reopened to traffic after closure for New Year’s celebration

Vehicles use the Las Vegas Strip near Resorts World (top) and Bellagio on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 20 ...
Vehicles use the Las Vegas Strip near Resorts World (top) and Bellagio on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. The Las Vegas Strip has reopened to traffic after New Year’s festivities, Clark County officials said. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
 

The Las Vegas Strip has reopened to traffic after New Year’s festivities, the county said Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, the Strip hosted thousands of revelers and an eight-minute fireworks show hosted by nine resorts.

Clark County shut down a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard to traffic to accommodate the festivities. County spokesperson Stacey Welling said the Strip reopened around 3 a.m.

County street sweeping crews collected 10 to 12 tons of trash, she said. As of Wednesday morning, crews were removing the pedestrian barriers used to close the boulevard and typically finish that process by about 10 a.m. New Year’s Day, according to Welling.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

