New Year’s Eve 2024 in Las Vegas: A guide to concerts, fireworks and parties

Janet Jackson, the Imagine Dragons and Bruno Mars are part of the New Year’s Eve entertainment lineup in Las Vegas, with parties planned at venues across the valley.

Why JLo, Affleck had to switch their New Year’s Eve plans

New Year’s Eve revelers listen to Color Me Badd on the First Street Stage during the Time of Your Life Festival at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas in Las Vegas Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Janet Jackson performs onstage during the opening night of her Metamorphosis - The Las Vegas Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Farrenton Grigsby/Getty Images for JJ)

Dan Reynolds, lead singer of Imagine Dragons, performs at the 2023 SEMA Fest on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large crowd is gathered at the Third Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 31, 2023, in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Las Vegas Valley will close out 2024 with concerts, parties and the annual fireworks display on the Strip. Nine resorts on the Strip will launch fireworks as part of “America’s Party 2025,” while the Plaza will present a fireworks show from downtown Las Vegas, as revelers celebrate the new year at the Fremont Street Experience’s annual bash. Here is a list of events happening at resorts, casinos, attractions and other venues.

This list will be updated as more events and details are announced.

Fireworks

America’s Party 2025

Fireworks launch at midnight from rooftops at Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood Resort, The Strat, Treasure Island, The Venetian, Resorts World and Fontainebleau. lasvegasevents.com

Glittering Lights

The drive-through holiday attraction at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. A fireworks show will be presented at 9 p.m. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Lake Las Vegas

A fireworks display for an East Coast countdown will launch at 9 p.m. lakelasvegas.com/events

Plaza

Fireworks show at midnight. plazahotelcasino.com

Parties

Area15

Doors open at 9 p.m. for the “NYE 2025 Masquerade” party with themed ballrooms, music, cocktail bars and more, at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. General admission starts at $39.95 ($88.95 for 2-hour open bar drink package 10 p.m. to midnight). VIP tickets starts at $69.95 ($118.95 for 2-hour open bar), and Premium VVIP admission starts at $195 ($244 for 2-hour open bar). Premium table packages are also available. area15.com/events

Aria

Jewel Nightclub features Tyga, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men at taogroup.com. Easy’s Cocktail Lounge offers disco hits by Luv-U, specialty cocktails and a Champagne toast, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Table reservations are available at easysvegas.com.

Boulder Station

The Railhead features entertainment with Power 88, doors open at 9 p.m., free admission. Game On hosts a party starting at 9 p.m. with a DJ. boulderstation.com

Caesars Palace

Creed performs at 9 p.m. in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $99 at ticketmaster.com. Steve Aoki takes over Omnia Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $75 for women and $125 for men; VIP with $100 bar card starts at $150 for women and $200 for men at taogroup.com.

Circa

The Legacy Club’s party starts at 9 p.m. and features VIP tables, open bar, panoramic firework view, a DJ and Champagne toast, tickets start at $295. circalasvegas.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Alesso takes over Marquee Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; VIP with $100 bar card is also available at taogroup.com. The Ice Rink hosts a fireworks viewing party, with a DJ, open bar, Champagne toast and ice skate rental; doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $200 ($100 for ages 20 and younger). CliQue Bar & Lounge features DJs and a 3-hour open bar package starting at $75 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails features music by the 422’s at 9 p.m., tickets start at $75. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.

The Cromwell

The New Year’s Eve party at Drai’s Nightclub features Lil Wayne, tickets start at $60 for women and $100 for men; table packages are available. draislv.com

Downtown Grand

The New Year’s Eve party will feature entertainment, cocktails, and a chance to win $1 million cash. downtowngrand.com

Durango

Bel-Aire Lounge’s party features DJ Sax Duo Roger & Roco, tickets start at $100, includes 2-hour open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres from 9 to 11 p.m. and a Champagne toast at belaireloungelv.com. DJ Quira spins 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Oasis Lounge, no cover. DJ Amanda Rose spins 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish. DJ Royce spins 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Eat Your Heart Out Patio, no cover. Wax Rabbit, located within Mijo Modern Mexican Restaurant, features a DJ and a Champagne toast; table packages are available. durangoresort.com

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Tiesto takes over LIV, doors open at 9:30 p.m. and tickets start at $89.82 for women and $179.65 for men. fontainebleaulasvegas.com

Fremont Street Experience

Fremont Street Experience NYE Time of Your Life Celebration features performances by Flo Rida, Locash, Bow Wow, Trick Daddy with Mike Jones, 3OH!3 and Dylan Marlowe at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $50. vegasexperience.com

Green Valley Ranch Resort

AbbaFab and DJ Toast entertain at the Grand Events Center, doors open at 9 and tickets start at $75. DJ Filitom spins 7 p.m. to midnight at Ortikia Mediterranean Grill, no cover. Mirko Barbesino performs 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis. A DJ spins 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Drop Bar, free admission. greenvalleyranch.com

Linq Promenade

Brooklyn Bowl: Doors open at 9 p.m. for Cozy’s NYE Countdown to 2025, tickets start at $35.70 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas. Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club: Vicki Barbolak performs stand-up at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., tickets start at 29.99. jimmykimmelscomedyclub.com

M Resort

Amp’d opens at 9 p.m. for a bash with Latin Breeze, admission starts at $25 and includes a sparkling wine toast at midnight; table packages are also available. M Bar features DJ Hexed, doors open at 8 p.m., table packages are available. For reservations to either party, call 702-797-1975. themresort.com

Mandalay Bay

The Foundation Room Lounge will welcome guests for general admission and bottle service packages starting at 9 p.m. General Admission offers open bar access from 9-11 p.m. starting at $150 or $250 for VIP General Admission, including open bar from 9 p.m. until closing. Dining and lounge packages are also available. houseofblues.com/lasvegas

MGM Grand

DJ Pauly D headlines Hakkasan Nightclub, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; VIP with $100 bar card is also available. taogroup.com

New York-New York

The Brooklyn Bridge hosts the Bridge Bash at 9 p.m. with live music, DJs, craft cocktails, a countdown, view of the fireworks and more, tickets start at $269.78. Nine Fine Irishmen offers entertainment starting at 9 p.m., drink specials, and a table beverage minimum 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. RiRa offers entertainment 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tom’s Watch Bar features a DJ and a $99 patio seating package. The Bar at Times Square offers dueling pianos 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., cover is $100 for seated, $30 for standing. Coyote Ugly has a DJ starting at 9 p.m., cover is $35; a VIP Nightlife Experience is also available. newyorknewyork.com/entertainment

The Orleans

Bailiwick features a DJ, open bar, food stations, Champagne toast, balloon drop and more, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $95, call 702-365-7111. Roxy Stardust performs 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Bourbon Street Lounge, free admission. orleans.boydgaming.com

Palace Station

The hotel-casino celebrates with a DJ on the main casino floor, free admission. Dirk K performs 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Charcoal Room. Tailgate Social featues a DJ and offers an open bar package for $40 from 7 to 10 p.m. palacestation.com

Paris Las Vegas

DJ Casanova entertains at Beer Park’s rooftop celebration with passed hors d’oeuvres, open bar options and a toast at midnight, tickets start at $250 at beerpark.com. Reservations for the lounge at Cheri Rooftop starts at $75; seating reservations are also available at cherirooftop.com. Alexxa’s offers reserved patio seating with views of the Strip, a Champagne toast and DJ, reservations are available at alexxaslasvegas.com.

Park MGM

Bruno Mars performs at 8 p.m. in Dolby Live, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Planet Hollywood Resort

Starting at 9:30 p.m., Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops offers all-you-can-drink beverage packages and options for views of the fireworks from Cabo Wabo’s Strip-side patio and The Loft, tickets start at $250 at cabowabocantina.com.

Plaza

The casino floor will feature a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. The Sand Dollar Downtown’s NYE 2025 party will be 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and features live music and hand-crafted cocktails, with free admission and access to the downtown fireworks show. A NYE room package (two night minimum) includes access to the fireworks viewing party on the Rooftop Pool. plazahotelcasino.com

PT’s Taverns

New Year’s Eve features party favors, a midnight toast and all-you-can-drink sparkling wine 10 p.m. to midnight for $10. PT’s Taverns also features their regular happy hour, from midnight to 2 a.m. ptstaverns.com

Red Rock Resort

The Rouge Room opens at 8 p.m. and features an open bar and passed appetizers until 10 p.m., followed by a cash bar. Bad Juju performs starting at 9:30 p.m., followed by DJs until 2 a.m. Tickets start at $75; table reservations start at $150 for outdoor seating and $250 for indoor seats at rougeroomlv.com. Phoenix plays at 9 p.m. at Rocks Lounge, doors open at 8 p.m., cover at the door. DJ Dig Dug spins 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Lucky Bar, free admission. Rizza Navales performs 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lobby Bar, free admission. Emma Negrete performs 5 to 9 p.m. at T-Bones Chophouse, and a DJ spins 9 p.m. to midnight. redrockresort.com

Resorts World

Janet Jackson performs at 8:30 p.m. in the Theatre, ticket prices start at $89.95 at axs.com. T-Pain headlines Zouk Nightclub, doors open at 10:30 p.m., tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men at zoukgrouplv.com. Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge features DJ Nico Oso 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., followed by Kid Funk until 5 a.m. General admission is $50 and includes a drink ticket for guests to use before midnight and a sparkling wine toast; packages are also available at gatsbysvegas.com. Eight Cigar Lounge offers a DJ, view of fireworks, gourmet bites, crafted cocktails and premium cigars, free admission; VIP tables start at $500. rwlasvegas.com

Rio

VooDoo Lounge hosts a fireworks viewing party from the 51st floor from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The viewing party features an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, dessert, DJs, live band, performers, photo souvenir, party favors and a Champagne toast, tickets start at $185. riolasvegas.com/rio-events/nye

Sahara Las Vegas

Casbar Lounge and Azilo Ultra Lounge offer live music and DJs, entertainment and select open bar packages starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $125. saharalasvegas.com

Santa Fe Station

Stoney’s North Forty NYE celebration features Presley Tennant at 10 p.m., tickets start at $25 at stoneysnorthforty.com. Three Queens of Motown perform at 8 p.m. in the Chrome Showroom, tickets start at $40. 4949 Lounge features a DJ from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., no cover. Parsa Sabet performs 5 to 10:30 p.m. in the Charcoal Room. santafestation.com

Seventy Six Taverns

The party starts at 9 p.m. and features a DJ, drink specials, party favors and a Champagne toast, no cover. seventysixtaverns.com

Silverton

“Skip the Strip” features bottomless drinks at all casino bars 7 to 10 p.m., and entry to the DJ Dance Party at 10 p.m. in the Veil Pavilion (cash bar). Tickets are $50 in advance or $100 day of event. silvertoncasino.com/entertainment

South Point

The Alley Cats perform at New Year’s at 1 p.m. in the Showroom. Tickets are $24, includes party favors and Champagne toast. Wes Winters plays at 5 p.m. in the Grandview Lounge, free admission. The Silverado Lounge features live entertainment starting at 3 p.m., free admission. The Righteous Brothers show includes a four-course dinner, open bar, party favors and more at 8 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom, tickets are $169. The Bronx Wanderers perform at 10:30 p.m. in the Showroom, tickets are $75 and include two drinks, party favors and more. The Spazmatics entertain in the Exhibit Hall starting at 10 p.m., tickets are $95 and include an open bar, party favors, hors d’oeuvres and more. southpointcasino.com/nye

The Strat

“Party at the Top” an the indoor observation deck featuring a Champagne toast, party favors, a DJ and more, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., $200 advance ($250 day of). thestrat.com

Sphere

Afterlife presents Anyma “The End of Genesys” at 9:30 p.m., ticket prices vary. thesphere.com/shows

Sunset Station

Who’s Zeppelin, a Zeppelin tribute band, performs in Club Madrid, doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $25. Tony Venniro plays 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. at the Gaudi Bar, free admission. Updog performs 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Rosalita’s Cantina, free admission. sunsetstation.com

Topgolf Las Vegas

Guests can reserve a bay and enjoy food, drinks, unlimited game play and more, starting at 9:30 p.m. at 4627 Koval Lane. General admission open bar tickets are also available starting at $100 at topgolf.com/nye

The Venetian

Imagine Dragons perform at 9:30 p.m. in the Theatre at The Venetian, ticket prices vary at venetianlasvegas.com. Doors open at 9 p.m. for Voltaire’s “The Great Gatsby Party” with a caviar sampling, bottomless bubbles, ‘20s-inspired custom cocktails and VIP options, tickets start at $250 at voltairelv.com. O.T. Genasis hosts Tao Nightclub’s bash, doors open at 9 p.m., tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men; VIP with $100 bar card is also available. taogroup.com.

Wynn Las Vegas

David Blaine performs at 8 p.m. in Encore Theater, tickets start at $95. The Chainsmokers will take over XS Nightclub. Under the Stars tickets start at $60; all access tickets start at $100 for women and $200 for men; table packages are available. wynnlasvegas.com