The top 20 New Year’s concerts in Las Vegas
Creed, Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers, Anyma are among the many big names in town.
New year, old dilemma.
With one of the biggest party weekends approaching in one of the biggest party cities, we must confront some difficult decisions again.
Namely, with so many killer live acts in town to help fuel said festivities, how do we decide which ones to hit up?
Per usual, we’re here to help. Here’s a breakdown of some of the top shows in Vegas during New Year’s Eve weekend:
50 Cent, PH Live at Planet Hollywood, Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday
Rapper 50 Cent’s upcoming “In Da Club” six-show residency is technically not in a club, but “In Da Seven-Thousand-Seat Theater Adjacent to Da Shopping Mall” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.
Bruno Mars, Dolby Live, Friday, Monday and Tuesday
Feeling locked out of heaven? Here’s the gate code.
Anyma, Sphere, Friday-Tuesday
The first electronic act to perform at the Sphere promises to deliver a spectacle to end all spectacles when Anyma delivers an audio/video fantasia. Might want to break out your spare pair of retinas for this one.
Social Distortion, House of Blues at Mandalay Bay, Friday
Celebrate the new year with these punk rock greats, who will be celebrating their 47th (!) year together in 2025.
Jackpot, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Friday and Saturday
And now a little truth in advertising for all you EDM diehards. Jackpot lives up to its name for the third year in a row with an incredibly stacked lineup spread out over two days (or daze, rather) featuring Slander, Rezz, DJ Diesel, Space Laces, Crankdat, Kill Safari and plenty more.
Jason Derulo, Voltaire at The Venetian, Saturday and Sunday
Who better to “Take You Dancing” this weekend than smooth-as-satin-sheets R&B star Jason Derulo?
Duran Duran, BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Sunday and Monday
Her name is “Rio,” and instead of dancing on the sand, she’s mixing it up for a change and getting down indoors with these Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
Creed, Coliseum at Caesars Palace, Monday and Tuesday
Party like it’s NYE 1999 all over again, for that’s when these grunge-lite superstars were at their commercial peaks. Only now, you can do so sans all that Y2K paranoia, you know, back when all the world’s computers were supposed to crash, your bank account was going to get frozen and a bunch of angry robots were set to rise up and steal your grandma’s prescription meds.
Janet Jackson, Resorts World Theatre, Monday and Tuesday
Is there a customs check when entering the “Rhythm Nation”? Find out when this pop/R&B titan of song returns to Vegas.
NYE 2024 Time of Your Life Festival, Fremont Street Experience, Tuesday
Squeeze into those apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur when rapper Flo Rida headlines downtown’s Time of Your Life Festival alongside Bow Wow, Lo Cash, 3oh!3, Dylan Marlowe, Trick Daddy and Mike Jones.
Imagine Dragons, Venetian Theatre, Tuesday
Imagine these hometown favorites leaving Vegas off the itinerary for their massive “Loom World Tour,” which packed amphitheaters last summer and into the fall? Ah well, it’ll be worth the wait to see them in much more intimate confines this go-round, as their last hometown headlining show was at Allegiant Stadium.
Club shows
Nghtmre, Omnia, Saturday
Who needs an “i” when you’ve got bass?
T-Pain, Zouk at Resorts World, Saturday and Tuesday
You either love him or loathe him for helping popularize the use of Auto-Tune in mainstream pop and hip-hop, but you know T-Pain’s impressive array of hits either way.
Illenium, Zouk, Sunday
Illenium remains the only EDM act ever to headline Allegiant Stadium. And considering what goes down in said venue when the hometown Raiders take the field, it’s a wonder he didn’t fumble his gear en route to the DJ booth.
Anyma, Zouk, Monday
If you miss out on Anyma’s sold-out stint at the Sphere, try to catch him at this aftershow.
Lil Wayne, Drai’s at The Cromwell, Tuesday
Lil Wayne = big deal when the hip-hop superstar and all-time-great MC hits town for a club show.
Alesso, Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Tuesday
This progressive house star has been ensconced in DJ magazine’s Top 100 DJs list for 13 straight years now.
The Chainsmokers, XS at Wynn Las Vegas, Tuesday
As the late, great Surgeon General C. Everett Koop once said, “Smoking is bad for you. And even worse for your health is missing EDM superstars The Chainsmokers when they’re in your town, Bro-seph.”
Pauly D, Hakkasan, Tuesday
Prepare for a run on hair gel when the impressively coiffed Pauly D comes back to Vegas.
Steve Aoki, Omnia, Tuesday
Break out the birthday cake and inflatable life rafts as Vegas’ reigning EDM kingpin Steve Aoki returns to his court.
Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jasonbracelin76 on Instagram.