3 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

John Fogerty

John Fogerty turns 72 on May 28, but he will have to save the wizened old-guy thing for later. Right now he’s having too much fun tearing across the stage, making up for the years he separated himself from his Creedence Clearwater Revival legacy of rock anthems. He returns to Wynn Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with shows continuing until his birthday. Tickets are $59.50 to $250; call 702-770-9966.

Strunz & Farah

You kids can keep your rock ’n’ roll. Strunz & Farah (Jorge Strunz and Ardeshir Farah) will show the grown-ups how to burn up acoustic guitars, reinventing flamenco with their multihyphenate blend of world rhythms at 8 p.m. Saturday at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $32.50 to $48.50; call 702-692-7777.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Ben Harper saves the theatrics for his fretboard, sitting down with his guitar on his lap to crank out his musical wizardry, embracing reggae, blues and soul along with Jimi Hendrix tendencies. See him at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $45 to $75; call 702-862-2695.