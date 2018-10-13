Shows

After donating first year’s proceeds, Viva Las VeGrass returns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2018 - 5:08 pm
 

Viva Las VeGrass’ inaugural festival came just days after the Las Vegas shooting last year.

The bluegrass festival was the first music festival to take place in Las Vegas following October 1.

“We are devastated by the recent tragic events that occurred on the Strip, and our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” Brian Burns, president of the Southern Nevada Bluegrass Music Society, said last year.

In recognition of the tragedy, the Southern Nevada Bluegrass Music Society donated all gate ticket sales to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund to benefit victims and families of the Strip shooting.

Proceeds totaled $5,760. With additional contributions, the society donated over $6,000.

“It was the right thing to do,” says Burns. “But I’m not gonna lie. It was a big financial hit for us.”

This weekend, the festival has returned to Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas for its second year. The 3-day event began Friday.

Subtitled “The Green Initiative Bluegrass Festival,” the event features a solar-powered stage and solar-powered food carts.

The fest showcases 17 bluegrass acts, commercial and nonprofit vendors, artisans focused on recycled art, kids’ activities and a paint-by-numbers-style mural that is open to public contributions.

Headliners include Jeff Scroggins and Colorado, James Reams and the Barnstormers and The Central Valley Boys.

“The lineup includes traditional bluegrass and more out-of-the-box act,” Burns said.

A kids area offers kids activities such as fishing lessons and an archery range. From noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, kids can practice playing guitars, fiddles, mandolins and banjos.

“It’s a fun, easy-going event,” says Burns. “Acts feature some of the most talented musicians in the world. It’s the only music forum that both little kids and old people love.”

Tickets are $20 a day or $50 for a 3-day pass. Camping is free and RV camping is available for $60.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

