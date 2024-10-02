76°F
Eagles add more shows to residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

A scene from the Eagles residency premiere at the Sphere on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Chloe Weir)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 7:09 am
 

Iconic rockers the Eagles are already adding more shows to the group’s residency in Las Vegas.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, “due to overwhelming demand,” the Eagles have added four additional weekends to their series at the world-famous Sphere in Las Vegas.

The group, which kicked off the shows on Friday, Sept. 20, will now play a total of 24 shows over twelve weekends.

The added dates are as follows:

  • Friday, February 14, 2025
  • Saturday, February 15, 2025
  • Friday, February 21, 2025
  • Saturday, February 22, 2025

The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, Oct. 11 at 10:00 a.m. at eagles.com. Live Nation notes that tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

