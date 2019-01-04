This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Fresh off his first stand-up special, “The Spirit Told Me to Tell You,” “Saturday Night Live” alum Finesse Mitchell headlines at the Laugh Factory.

Fresh off his first stand-up special, “The Spirit Told Me to Tell You,” which debuted in October on Showtime, “Saturday Night Live” alum Finesse Mitchell headlines at the Laugh Factory through Sunday with Tom Clark and host Skillz Hudson. Showtimes are 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. at the Tropicana. Tickets are $37.95 to $54.95; call 800-829-9034.

Rewind ’80s

The House of Blues hosts an evening of Depeche Mode’s biggest hits during its Rewind ’80s event. The tribute band Blasphemous Rumours performs “It’s No Good,” “Strangelove,” “Just Can’t Get Enough” and other favorites Friday at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets start at $10; call 702-632-7600.

Mia Jackson

A Season 9 semifinalist on “Last Comic Standing,” Mia Jackson performs stand-up at 7 and 9 p.m. Monday through Jan. 13 at the Comedy Cellar in the Rio. The club also features Leo Flowers, Ricky Velez, Don McMillan and emcee Mark Cohen. Tickets are $45 to $55 with $25 for locals with ID; call 702-777-2782.

Arch Allies

Rock out to the sounds of Journey, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Boston and more with Arch Allies on Saturday. The cover band plays classic rock favorites starting at 8 p.m. in the Showroom at The Orleans. Tickets are $35 to $40; call 800-745-3000.

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club

Comedians Sam Fedele, Mike Stanley and Omid Singh spend the first weekend of 2019 performing stand-up at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club. Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday at the MGM Grand. Tickets are $39 to $59; call 866-740-7711.