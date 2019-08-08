This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Paula Abdul opens her “Forever Your Girl” residency show at the Flamingo and comedian Theo Von brings his ”Dark Acts Tour” to The Mirage in this week’s show roundup.

Paula Abdul performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Theo Von (MGM Resorts International)

Paula Abdul

She’s gone from Laker Girl to choreographer, pop star to original “American Idol” judge. Now Paula Abdul begins her first Las Vegas residency. “Forever Your Girl” features songs, dances and stories from her career in a multimedia experience at the Flamingo. The first round of shows kicks off at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and runs through Aug. 17 in the Showroom. Tickets start at $69; call 702-777-2782.

Theo Von

Comedian Theo Von performs stand-up at The Mirage on Saturday. The podcast host, who was recently a guest on David Spade’s new Comedy Central show, “Lights Out,” can be seen at 10 p.m. in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $43.59 to $87.19; call 702-792-7777.

The Boxmasters

Fronted by actor Billy Bob Thornton — and featuring J.D. Andrew and Teddy Andreadis — the Boxmasters play rock ’n’ roll at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Tickets are $39 to $63; call 800-745-3000.

‘Dear Amy’

Frankie Jordan and a nine-piece band pay tribute to late singer Amy Winehouse this weekend at The Smith Center. Fans can experience “Dear Amy” at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $32 to $44; call 702-749-2000.

‘Femmes of Rock’

There’s still time to catch Bella Electric Strings at the Westgate Las Vegas. The violin quartet plays arrangements of rock hits by Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen and more at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Westgate Cabaret. Tickets are $19.99 to $39.99; call 800-222-5361.