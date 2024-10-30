61°F
Sphere in Las Vegas unveils Halloween-themed show

The Sphere in Las Vegas is getting in the holiday spirit by showing Halloween-themed content on ...
The Sphere in Las Vegas is getting in the holiday spirit by showing Halloween-themed content on the venue's exterior. (Courtesy Sphere Entertainment Co.)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2024 - 12:21 pm
 

The Sphere in Las Vegas is getting in the holiday spirit by showing Halloween-themed content on the venue’s exterior.

According to a news release, dubbed “Sphere of Fear,” the world-famous venue will display a custom Halloween show nightly through November 2.

As part of the festivities, every night at the top of each hour from 6 p.m. until midnight, the Halloween-themed content will feature creepy eyeballs, slithering snakes, flying bats and more.

In addition to the themed visuals, Sphere says the show will also incorporate custom audio that is synced to the Exosphere and is audible both onsite and online via XO Stream at thesphere.com.

“The spooky audio will give everyone tuning in a tingle up their spine,” Sphere said in describing the show.

“The Exosphere is a platform for storytelling year-round and the Halloween creative adds a new must-see offering to spooky season in Las Vegas and around the world,” said Ned McNeilage, Chief Creative Officer, Sphere. “Created exclusively by the Sphere Studios team, the Halloween content is the perfect example of how we’re able to celebrate cultural moments and engage audiences in a uniquely Sphere way.”

