Senior artists show at Bridge Gallery

Winners of the “Celebrating Life!” juried fine art competition are on exhibit in the Bridge Gallery on the second floor of the Las Vegas City Hall, 400 Stewart Ave.

The annual event is open to all Southern Nevada artists age 50 and older. There were 70 pieces chosen for exhibit out of 158 entered. Awards were handed out for 26 pieces.

Artists include A. J. Schreiner, Atsuko Parker, Randa Bishop, Helen Murphy, Jim Sheets, Betty Johnson, Manfred O’Hare, Marcia Greengard, Pat Kuramoto, Vija Hamilton, Dale Cox, Willy Baumann, Justo Gonzales, Randy Fields, Shirley Rappaport, Carl A. Nacca, Mary Roberts, Sandra L. Lerner, Nancy Sykes, Pat Caspary, Constance High, Vina Curtis, Doug Sneed, Roberta Baskin Shefrin, Greg Allred and David Seidner.

Admission is free. For more information, call 229-1012.