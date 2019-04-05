This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Christie Brinkley stars as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Tony Award-winning hit musical CHICAGO at the Ambassador Theatre {219 W. 49th St., NYC). Pictured with Michael Cusumano {left) and Ryan Warsing {right). Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

‘Chicago’

Christie Brinkley reprises her role as Roxie Hart in the award-winning musical “Chicago” at The Venetian. The supermodel and actress joins the production’s national tour for seven shows in Las Vegas, before playing the merry murderess on Broadway for four weeks. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through April 14 with 2 p.m. matinees April 13 and 14. Tickets are $81.75 to $199; call 702-414-9000.

Chris Tucker

After two sold-out shows in January, comedian Chris Tucker returns to do stand-up at Wynn Las Vegas. The “Friday” and “Rush Hour” star performs at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $139.95; call 702-770-9966.

‘Up, Up and Away’

Original 5th Dimension members Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. take fans on a musical journey through their career. The singing duo, who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in July, perform at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Orleans’ Showroom. Tickets are $39.95 to $54.95; call 800-745-3000.

Tony Orlando

Entertainer Tony Orlando, who turned 75 on Wednesday , is back in town to sing his biggest hits at 7:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday in the Showroom at the South Point. Tickets are $50 to $60; call 702-797-8055.

Steve Solomon

Playwright Steve Solomon performs his new one-man comedy show, “From Brooklyn to Broadway in Only 50 Years,” at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center. Tickets are $35 to $40; call 702-749-2000.

